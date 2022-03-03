Advertise
Police identify suspect still on the run, accused of killing teen McDonald’s worker in West Phoenix

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:48 PM MST|Updated: 18 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police say a 16-year-old employee was shot and killed at a West Phoenix McDonald’s Wednesday morning. It happened at about 10:15. According to Sgt. Vincent Cole, the teen, later identified as Prince Nedd, got into a fight with 16-year-old Christopher Track in the bathroom at the restaurant near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road. Police believe the two knew each other.

Phoenix police released a second photo of 16-year-old shooting suspect Christopher Track on Friday.(Source: Phoenix Police Department)

The owner and operator of the McDonald’s confirmed the “tragic loss” of one of their employees. Travis Heriaud, the owner of that restaurant, released the following statement.

“We are saddened by the tragic loss of our friend and colleague. Our organization’s biggest priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees and customers at our restaurants. We are fully cooperating with the police department and their investigation.”

Police say a 16-year-old employee was shot and killed at a West Phoenix McDonald’s Wednesday morning.

It’s not clear how many people were inside the McDonald’s when Nedd was shot, but Cole said nobody else was injured. On Friday, police identified the suspect as Track and said investigators are still looking for him as they continue talking with witnesses as they try to figure out what led up to the fight in the bathroom. Track is described as being 5′11, about 170 lbs, with black hair. “Apart from them being known to each other, it’s still preliminary as far as the details of that interaction.”

Photo of suspected McDonald's shooter, 16-year-old Christopher Track.(Phoenix Police Department)

One McDonald’s employee showed up for his shift, not knowing what had happened. He said he and his coworkers are close. “Like family. I did not expect to just show up to work and see a bunch of police tape like that. That is terrible,” said Miguel Nolasco.

Another woman said she was heartbroken to learn what happened, especially to someone so young. “It’s devastating, I mean how do you take that in and process it? It’s awful, it’s just awful,” said Rachel McCleve, who ate at this McDonald’s yesterday.

Cole also said investigators do not believe the public is in danger. Police would like anybody who knows anything about the shooting to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness if they want to remain anonymous. That number is 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) to 1-800-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers can call 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446).

Cole said he would release new information as the investigation develops.

The Police Police Department confirmed that a shooting at the restaurant is under investigation.(Arizona's Family)

Arizona’s Family will update this story as we learn more about what happened.

