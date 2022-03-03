Despite viral photo, Tucson school district not basing grades on mask-wearing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Amphitheater Unified School District responded after a photo of a teacher’s presentation began circulating.

The PowerPoint slide read: “Amphi district and myself, still encourages and appreciates if you choose to continue to wear your protective mask in class! To show my appreciation for wearing your mask in the classroom: I am giving you extra participation points this week.”

The district told us in a statement, “grades are not based on mask-wearing in the Amphitheater District. This incident has been addressed.”

Officials said this was an isolated incident and they were unable to comment on whether any disciplinary action was taken.

