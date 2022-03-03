Advertise
ASU student arrested, explosive devices found in dorm room

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:37 AM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona State University student is facing charges after explosive devices were found in his fifth-floor dorm room, according to campus police.

ASU police said 19-year-old Logan Reynolds of Santa Barbara, California was arrested Monday and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on suspicion of two counts of misconduct involving weapons.

KOLD sister station reporting police were alerted to a social media post that showed a resident holding two explosive devices at the Palo Verde East Residence Halls.

A police report shows that when officers made contact with Reynolds, who is a chemistry major, he allegedly admitted to making the devices for entertainment purposes only and said he had no ill intentions.

It was unclear Tuesday if Reynolds has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

His next scheduled court appearance is March 18.

