Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Biden, other Quad leaders to meet virtually amid Ukraine war

US ambassador to UN says Russia is preparing to use banned weapons. (Source: CNN, POOL, UNTV, UKRAINE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, RUSSIA 24, et. al.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:32 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW DELHI (AP) — President Joe Biden and the prime ministers of India, Australia and Japan will talk virtually Thursday in a meeting of the Indo-Pacific alliance known as the Quad that comes a week into the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said the leaders will “exchange views and assessments about important developments in the Indo-Pacific.”

The U.S., Australia and Japan supported a resolution at the U.N. General Assembly to demand an immediate halt to Moscow’s attack on Ukraine and the withdrawal of all Russian troops. India abstained from Wednesday’s vote.

President Joe Biden responded to shouted questions Wednesday at the White House. (Source: CNN)

The leaders of the Quad nations — Biden, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida — are also grappling with China, which the Quad countries have accused of economic coercion and unsettling military maneuvering.

The Quad Leaders will have an opportunity to continue their dialogue after their September summit in Washington hosted by Biden, Bagchi said.

Caption

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four horses die in first weekend at Rillito Racetrack
Southern Arizona residents came out to support the trucker convoy that rolled through Thursday,...
WATCH: Supporters roll out for trucker convoy as it passes through Tucson
East Speedway Boulevard was closed between North Alvernon Way and North Country Club Road after...
Speedway Boulevard reopens after serious-injury crash
The Tucson Police Department confirmed it is investigating an alleged sexual assault that...
Tucson police investigating alleged sexual assault
Tucson police investigate a wreck involving a motorcycle.
UPDATE: Man dies in motorcycle crash in Tucson

Latest News

FILE - Actor Lee Marvin, right, and his wife, Pamela, visit with Mitchell Ryan, star of Arthur...
‘Dark Shadows,’ ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor Mitchell Ryan dies
He says administrators confiscated flags, but he encouraged students "not to give in to the...
Student suspended for pride flags at rally in Florida
He says administrators confiscated flags, but he encouraged students "not to give in to the...
Student suspended for pride flags at rally in Florida
A group of people, including terminally ill children, escape Ukraine on a humanitarian train....
Ukraine: Escaping on humanitarian train into Poland
Tucson mother hoping for closure
As one year anniversary of double homicide approaches, Tucson mother still hoping for closure