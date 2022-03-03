Advertise
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Puppy tied in pillowcase and abandoned saved by Phoenix officers

The little dog was inside a pillowcase that somebody had knotted closed and thrown over a fence.
The little dog was inside a pillowcase that somebody had knotted closed and thrown over a fence.(Arizona Humane Society (left) and Phoenix Police Department (right))
By Catherine Holland
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:44 PM MST|Updated: 17 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – When Phoenix police officers say they protect and serve, they are not talking only about people. Of course, they help people, but they also have a soft spot for animals in need – animals like a puppy named Pickles. The Phoenix Police Department tweeted Thursday about the rescue of Pickles, including body camera video. According to Phoenix PD, officers found out about Pickles on Feb. 5. The little dog was inside a pillowcase that somebody had knotted closed and thrown over a fence. Pickles had been left for dead.

The edited video posted on Twitter by Phoenix PD shows an officer walking up to the pillowcase as Pickles barks. “You’re OK, baby!” she said as she bent down to cut a hole in the pillowcase to get to the trapped pup. Pickles immediately poked his head out. “Hi, buddy!” the officer said, answering the dog’s yips and whines. “You’re OK.”

“C’mon, let’s go get you over to Blue Pearl,” she said as she picked him up. Blue Pearl is an emergency veterinary clinic. The dog did not appear to be hurt, but he needed to be checked out. “He’s skinny,” the officer said. The video shows the officer walking to her patrol vehicle, Pickles in her arms, and grabbing a baggie of dog food, which Pickles happy munched in the backseat of the SUV.

Freed from the pillowcase, Pickles did not appear to be injured.
Freed from the pillowcase, Pickles did not appear to be injured.(Phoenix Police Department)
The officer gave Pickles some food she had in the back of her SUV.
The officer gave Pickles some food she had in the back of her SUV.(Phoenix Police Department)

Police are looking for the person who abandoned Pickles. The people who told officers about him did not see who threw him over the fence. Animal cruelty in Arizona can be charged as a class 5 or 6 felony or a class 1 misdemeanor, depending on the circumstances. Under the legal definition, anybody who “intentionally, knowingly or recklessly subjects any animal under the person’s custody or control to cruel neglect or abandonment,” can face a charge of animal cruelty.

Police would like anybody who knows anything about this case to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness if they want to remain anonymous. That number is 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) to 1-800-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers can call 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446).

Pickles, who looks like he’s part chihuahua, was later adopted by a Chandler family Thursday afternoon.

