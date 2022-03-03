Advertise
Ducey confirms he will not run for Senate

Gov. Doug Ducey
Gov. Doug Ducey(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool, File)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:04 AM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey has confirmed he will not run for Senate in 2022.

KOLD News 13 obtained a letter from the Governor’s Office in which Ducey told friends and supporters that he intends to help elect Republican governors across the country in his role as chairman of the Republican Governors Association.

“I‘m going to dedicate 100% of my energy to fulfilling the commitments I’ve made, both to the citizens of Arizona and to my colleagues at the RGA,” Ducey said in the letter.

After that, “Angela and I will decide what comes next,” he said.

