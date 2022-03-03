Advertise
Kyiv resident shows Tucsonans the war zone outside his house

Vlad Darwin wants Tucson to know and see what it is really like living in Kyiv at this very moment.
KOLD News 5-5:30 p.m. recurring
By Allie Potter
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:24 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Russian invasion of Ukraine has resulted in devastation. But it is hard to really understand what it is like when you are living in Tucson, half a world away.

Vlad Darwin, who lives in Ukraine, wants Tucson to know and see what it is really like living in Kyiv at this very moment.

“The most important thing is to inform society that this is a war in Ukraine,” he said.

Darwin and his family have been starting inside a bomb shelter.

“Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities are being bombed with missiles from the sky and we are not protected,” he said.

During the day, the Darwins come out of the bomb shelter and go on walks to see the devastation for themselves.

“Many buildings where people live, are destroyed. It is not just military objects. It is hospitals and schools,” he said.

According to Darwin, tough decisions are being made.

“Now my family is evacuating,” he said.

That is, except for him.

“I should help protect my city...My wife is crying right now because she does not want to leave me. But that is the only way we can save the lives of our kids...It is not a time for crying. It is a time for actions,” he said.

So how does Darwin stay so strong and positive?

“You know, my wife sometimes prays and she invites me to join her. It is important to find five minutes to pray,” he said.

He’s also asking the same from Tucson, especially for protection as families like Darwin’s flee to a different city and men like him who are staying, to fight for his country.

“We do not know what is the end,” he said. “We are fighting until the end.”

