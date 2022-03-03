Advertise
Police: 21-year-old man arrested in deaths of 3 from Mexico

Police arrested Juan Vargas, 21, in connection with the death of a teen and two men whose bodies were found in west Phoenix.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:40 AM MST
PHOENIX (AP) - An arrest has been made in the killings of three cousins from Mexico whose bodies were found in a vacant lot in Phoenix last month, police said Thursday, March 3.

Sgt. Philip Krynsky, a Phoenix Police Department spokesman, identified the person arrested as Juan Vargas, 21, but said the investigation was continuing and that no additional information was immediately available.

Jail records said Vargas was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder during the commission of a crime, kidnapping, armed robbery with a deadly weapon and abandonment or concealment of a body.

It wasn’t clear whether Vargas had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Police on Monday, Feb. 28, said the victims were identified as Herminio Perez Ramirez, 28; Isauro Martinez Dominguez, 21, and Abimael Jimenez Morenos, 16.

According to police, their bodies had obvious signs of trauma.

Phoenix TV station ABC15 reported that family of the cousins, who were from Oaxaca, Mexico, said the three were driving to Wisconsin to live with relatives.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

