Tucson community has until March 6 to comment on planned Cushing Skate Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first phase of the Cushing Skate Park project under the overpass at I-10 and Cushing Street is underway after a community meeting was held on Feb. 22.

Lara Hamwey, director of Parks and Recreation, said this project has been in the works for years and the community is overdue for another skate park.

“The process of Cushing Street getting a skate park has really been a grassroots effort with an entity called the Tucson Skatepark Alliance. They have been promoting this idea for about six years,” Hamwey said. “They were able to get the support of mayor and council to pass a resolution to allow the Parks and Recreation Department to go ahead and commend the feasibility and design concept project.”

During this phase, the city will make plans for utilities, look into problems that could arise during construction and ultimately design what the future skate park will look like.

The community has until Sunday, March 6, at 11:45 p.m. to raise concerns or give suggestions on the design of the park through a city-run survey. So far, almost 700 people have taken time to fill out the survey.

Hamwey said the first community meeting was almost record-breaking, with an attendance of more than 50 people voicing the importance of another skate park.

“There is a growing community here. It’s not just kids, it’s also adults, and where we currently stand is that we only have three locations we can go to skate and adding an additional location is building to a capacity that we’re not properly meeting right now,” Hamwey said.

During that meeting, she said a lot of people talked about the importance of public art in the space.

Isaiah Cotroneo, boardmember of the Tucson Skatepark Alliance, said the alliance wants the park to be a one-of-a-kind experience for skaters of all ages across southern Arizona.

“Mixing a little bit of the southwest culture of Arizona and what the culture and the history of how Tucson came about, correlate some Saguaro cactus,” Cotroneo said. “Different types of art in the skate park so it makes it very unique.”

The next meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on April 13 to discuss funding for the skate park.

Cotroneo said the Tucson Skatepark Alliance has already been raising money through its website, so they will be able to help pay for costs.

He said around 2% of Tucsonans skate and believes the covered area is just what the community needs.

“It’s not just for kids but for adults to just let themselves go and enjoy. Having something covered during the summer months is exactly what everyone needs,” Cotroneo said.

