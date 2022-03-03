Advertise
Two Tucson-based nonprofits getting more than $1 million from Angel Charity

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:47 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Angel Charity for Children, Inc. is donating a total of $1,138,000 to two Tucson-based nonprofits, the charity announced on Wednesday, March 2.

According to a news release, Angel Chairty plans to donate the money to the National Alliance on Mental Illness Southern Arizona and Youth on Their Own. The money was garnered through Angel Charity’s 2022 fundraising campaign.

NAMI Southern Arizona will receive $388,000 for its Ending the Silence program, which aims to educate middle and high school students about mental illness.

Youth on Their Own will get $750,000 for the renovation of its new headquarters, which will ensure the location is safe for youth and enables the nonprofit to use it to help youth experiencing homelessness to stay in school and graduate.

“Angel Charity’s mission is to help children in need in Pima County,” Karen Farrell, Angel Charity’s 2022 General Chair, was quoted as saying. “We look forward to partnering with our many generous donors in the Tucson community as we embark on our 40th year supporting children’s organizations in our area.”

