UA puts brakes on food-delivery robots because of Russian ties

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:32 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona said Thursday, March 3, that the food-delivery robots will no longer operate on campus after Grubhub ended its partnership with the Russian corporation Yandex.

Yandex is a Russian multinational corporation that provided the self-driving rovers used in the Arizona Student Unions and Arizona Dining delivery service that was launched on campus in November.

The autonomous rovers used routes along pre-mapped sidewalks and pathways within the UA campus to bring students snacks and meals that they ordered through Grubhub.

The university said campus customers can continue to utilize Gruhub pickup and delivery services as usual, and human couriers will fulfill Grubhub delivery orders until a new robot courier delivery solution is in place.

