UPDATE: Man dies in motorcycle crash in Tucson

Tucson police investigate a wreck involving a motorcycle.
Tucson police investigate a wreck involving a motorcycle.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:16 PM MST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:06 AM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash near Flowing Wells and Knox Street in Tucson late Monday, Feb. 28.

The Tucson Police Department said the motorcyclist’s identity is being withheld until his family is notified.

The TPD said the motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck as it was turning into a driveway.

Witnesses said the motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was splitting lanes and speeding prior to the crash. The TPD said the man’s license was suspended and he did not have the motorcycle endorsement.

The TPD said the driver of the pickup truck was not impaired. No charges or citations have been issued, but the investigation is ongoing.

