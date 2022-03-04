Advertise
Arizona lottery winner indicted on theft, fraud charges

(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:45 PM MST|Updated: 14 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Casa Grande woman is facing charges after, authorities say, she falsely claimed she was eligible to win a lottery prize of nearly $200,000.

A state grand jury indicted Barbara Kay White, 50, on one count of theft, one count of fraudulent schemes and practices and one count of perjury.

State prosecutors say she was not eligible to receive prizes from the Arizona Lottery because she was an employee of the Trekell Chevron in Casa Grande, a lottery retailer.

She reportedly checked “no,” next to the statement “I am a retailer or employee of a retailer” when she picked up the $191,107 winnings in June 2020.

Her arraignment is slated for March 10 at the Maricopa Superior Court.

Assistant Attorney General Todd Lawson is prosecuting the case.

