FIRST ALERT FORECAST: wind advisory and red flag warning in place today!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory in place for southeast Arizona Friday. Wind from the southwest up to 35 mph will gust up to 50 mph at times. The wind and low humidity values have brought on this high fire danger risk. Use extreme caution with anything that could spark a fire. Three consecutive storms will bring cooler air and breezy conditions Friday through Monday with a gradual warmup next week.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Gusty winds with a Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory south and east of Tucson.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

