WILLCOX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Interstate 10 has reopened east of Willcox on Friday, March 4.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said Friday, March 4, the highway was closed in both directions at Milepost 352 near US 191 between Willcox and Bowie due to blowing dust and low visibility.

