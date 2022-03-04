Advertise
PHOTOS: Unique mansion with European flair sells for $12 million in Paradise Valley

A top luxury real estate agent in Phoenix has closed on a $12 million Paradise Valley home...
A top luxury real estate agent in Phoenix has closed on a $12 million Paradise Valley home previously featured on Bravo TV(The Grigg’s Group at Realty Executives)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:14 AM MST|Updated: 21 hours ago
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A one-of-a-kind estate that features a European façade has sold for $12 million. The Grigg’s Group at Realty Executives announced Monday that it had closed on a 17,000 square foot home that offers views of Camelback Mountain while atop Mummy Mountain in an eclectic community in Paradise Valley.

Named “Bella Paradiso,” the home had previously been shown on Bravo TV’s “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.” The buyers will get to enjoy seven grand bedroom suites, 13 bathrooms, and plenty of amenities designed for couples, families, and their loved ones and guests. “The property is a beautiful and grand estate, and it is certainly well-deserving of the $12,000,000 closing number,” said Scott Gregg. He says with record-low inventory, this latest sale shows that these luxury estates are rising in value. “It is truly a great time to be selling in the Valley of the Sun.”

The new homeowners will get to experience a lower-level wine seller, two-bedroom suites, and a six-car garage that provides parking for 12 outside. And for those keeping it low-key for the night? They’ll be able to enjoy an upgraded gaming room and a theater center, as well. For more information about the home, visit www.arizonafineproperty.com.

EXTERIORS

There is a beautiful fireplace, gorgeous views of the Phoenix skyline, and plenty of space to entertain your guests.

7046 N 59th Place
7046 N 59th Place(The Grigg’s Group at Realty Executives)
LIVING SPACE

Once it’s time to head inside, a cozy-looking lounge invites you to binge-watch your favorite TV or movies, or just listen to music while you soak in those mountain views out the window. Or head upstairs in your private elevator. It’s your choice.

