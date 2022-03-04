Police: Tucson man beat, robbed own mom before high-speed chase

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man has been accused of assaulting his mother, stealing from her and leading police on a high-speed chase late Thursday, March 3.

The Tucson Police Department said Samuel Joel Carter, 44, is facing charges of robbery, aggravated assault and felony flight from law enforcement.

(Pima County Sheriff's Department)

The TPD said it started at a home near the intersection of East Blacklidge Drive and North Mountain Avenue.

Carter allegedly forced his way into the home, assaulted his mother and stole from her before fleeing in a white vehicle. The victim was not seriously hurt, according to TPD.

Officers tried to pull Carter over near North First Avenue and Ina Road, but he fled.

The TPD used a PIT maneuver to force Carter over near Linda Vista Boulevard and Oracle Road.

Carter allegedly hit speeds over 75 mph and ran several red lights during the chase.

No officers or residents were injured during the chase.

