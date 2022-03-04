Advertise
Tucson area schools easing mask requirements

Masking in schools generic
Masking in schools generic(WHSV)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:15 PM MST|Updated: 14 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Numerous Tucson-area school districts have loosened their policies for masks on campus or could do so soon.

The change comes after Pima County’s COVID transmission status was upgraded to medium from high on Thursday, March 3.

Pima County Superintendent Dustin Williams said that day he did not have the authority to change or uphold mask requirements in each district, but he fully supported any decision each district made on the matter.

Here are the decisions of the following school districts as of Friday:

Tucson USD -- The district’s governing board will review the CDC guidance during its meeting Tuesday. The district has required masks on campus since August 2021. Parents and students can watch the meeting here.

Sunnyside -- The district’s governing board will also review the CDC guidance during its meeting Tuesday. The district has required masks on campus since August 2021. Parents and students can watch the meeting here.

Amphi -- Masks are optional, but the district did require them for a short time.

Vail USD -- The district has not has a mask requirement this school year.

Marana USD -- Masks have been optional since September 2021, but the district said they are strongly recommended indoors.

Sahuarita USD -- The district has never required masks.

Sierra Vista USD -- The district’s governing board held a special meeting on Thursday, March 3, to review the CDC guidance. The board voted remove the mask requirements for all beginning Monday, March 7.

Nogales USD -- As of March 1, the mask mandate has not been lifted. The district said it will ask parents for feedback.

Flowing Wells USD -- The district said masks will be optional starting Monday, March 7.

Catalina Foothills USD -- Masking indoors will be optional starting Monday, March 7. The district said if the numbers remain low, it will campuses for in-person gatherings beginning Monday, April 4.

Douglas USD -- An attempt Friday to reach the district was unsuccessful.

Tanque Verde USD -- No masks required.

Salpointe Catholic -- Masks were made optional beginning Friday, March 4. If there is a spike in the school or in the county, administrators said, they will reevaluate the policy as necessary.

As one year anniversary of double homicide approaches, Tucson mother still hoping for closure
