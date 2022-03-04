Advertise
Upcoming microchip plant in Chandler to create hundreds of jobs

A file photo of a computer chip
A file photo of a computer chip(MGN Online)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:28 AM MST
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A state-of-the-art, 200,000 square-foot semiconductor manufacturing facility is coming to Chandler. Edwards, which creates vacuum equipment for science labs and research facilities, has announced that construction has already started for the facility.

Warehousing, factory areas, meeting rooms, and a dedicated training center will be part of the plant. Officials expect to start remanufacturing and assembling the necessary equipment by the third quarter of 2022. Chandler’s mayor, Kevin Hartke, says he’s excited to see the new economic opportunity the plant will bring. About 200 jobs will be created. City officials say some of the reasons Edwards chose the city was because of its “first-class labor pool, excellent transportation access, and great quality of life.”

Edwards says they hope to create about 200 jobs in the area. They expect to be able to grow as the market changes. Officials have not announced the plant costs nor an exact location. However, Chandler Connection, an industrial development project that broke ground late last year, is expected to be finished around the same time.

It’s another sign that the Phoenix-area market is seeing tremendous growth, with similar computer chip projects, including Intel’s expansion in Chandler and Manufacturing Company’s (TMSC) upcoming microchip plant in the north end of the Valley.

