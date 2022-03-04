What you can expect this weekend at Rillito Park Racetrack

Advertise
Horse racing back this weekend at Rillito Park Racetrack
By Carsyn Currier
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:37 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The final preparations ahead of a big weekend for military, first responders and all racing fans are underway at the Rillito Park Racetrack.

Horse racing is back for the 79th season, the first since 2020 and it’s already setting records. General Manager Mark Weiss said opening weekend brought in around 6,000 people and he hopes to top that this weekend.

“It was just people having fun. So much excitement. We have food trucks, music is playing, people are dancing between the races,” Weiss said. “I think it’s an atmosphere Tucson really missed.”

The track is already busy thanks to several different grants. Horses and jockeys are making a lot more money than the last time things were busy in 2020. Purses are up to about $100,000 a day compared to about $20,000 in 2020.

Weiss said those bigger payouts are great news for fans because it improves the quality of the races and makes them more exciting than years past.

“We had people in Florida and New York wagering on us and we broke records with that. I think our opening day was 100,000 over what our largest day was in the past and we broke that by another 70,000 on Sunday,” Weiss said.

Other perks for fans are new food and drink options and a brand new parking lot. Both races this weekend start at 1:30 p.m. You can get tickets at the door. General admission and parking are $5 each.

Military Appreciation Day is on Saturday, March 5, and First Responder Appreciation Day is on Sunday, March 6.

