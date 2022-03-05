Advertise
Eight goats killed by animal in Sierra Vista

(Gillian Trudeau)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:21 PM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sierra Vista residents between Ramsey and Ash canyons are asked to secure their pets and livestock after eight goats were reportedly killed on Thursday, March 3.

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, 16 goats have been killed by a predator in the area this year.

Wildlife feeding may be a factor in the deaths, as coyotes, bears and mountain lions live there.

For more information, call 623-236-7201

