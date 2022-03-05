FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much cooler with less wind tomorrow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A second storm in a series of systems will move through bringing much cooler air with it on Sunday. Winds will be slightly breezy, but nothing like what we had on Friday. Temperatures rebound by next week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper-30s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the low-60s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

