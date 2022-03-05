FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and breezy Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A series of weather systems will bring gusty winds over the weekend along with cooler temperatures. A few showers are possible, mainly north and northeast of Tucson. Temperatures will recover to near seasonal averages again by the mid week.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 8 to 17 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 61. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 34. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 42.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

