TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County authorities rescued an injured hiker near Sabino Canyon on Friday, March 4.

Search and rescue crews say the hiker suffered heat-related injuries.

Due to the high winds throughout the area, a Black Hawk from Customs and Border Protection was used to lift the patient out to an ambulance.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.