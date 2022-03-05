As one year anniversary of double homicide approaches, Tucson mother still hoping for closure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson mother is still hoping for closure, one year after her son and another Tucson man were shot to death.

Today would have been Christopher Nunez’s 24th birthday.

On March 9th of last year, he and 22-year-old Bernadino Santamarina got into an argument with another group in a parking lot, when someone pulled out a gun and opened fire, hitting both of them.

Police found the victims inside a red Honda civic that crashed into a wall.

Tucson Police tell us they now have reason to believe the two were involved in a gunfight prior to their deaths.

Today Nunez’s family gathered at his gravesite to celebrate his short life, and pray for closure.

“You know, it makes me angry that these people are still walking the streets while my family and the Santamarina family are suffering, you know from losing these two boys. We’re trying to make his memory live on and just pray that we get justice sometime soon,” says Chris’ mother Selena Cluff.

Tucson Police say the case is still open, but no arrests have been made.

There is still a reward for info leading to any arrests. You can call 88-CRIME with any information.

