Rillito Park looking for answers to protect horses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Steps are being taken at Rillito Park in hopes of preventing another tragic weekend where four horses had to be euthanized following tragic accidents.

“Our goal is to make sure horses that should not be running, don’t run,” said Elizabeth Carter, the assistant to the General Manager at Rillito.

One of those is to require horses to walk a figure eight rather than a straight line when observed by veterinarians.

“They can pick up a subtle limp or an inflamed ankle, something like that,” Carter said.

Another issue is the horses may be run too often as they go from track to track, many times showing up just a day before a race.

“They’re running them every 12 days, 10 days,” said the Vice Chair of the Arizona Racing Commission Rory Goree. “You can’t constantly go like that, the animals need a break.”

Goree attended the opening day of Rillito season when two horses suffered broken legs and had to be euthanized.

He called it “horrific” and “disturbing” in an opinion piece he wrote for a trade publication saying the deaths “have to stop.”

But he adds there’s little the racing commission can do because it’s precluded from making any new rules by the state.

He also added he believes some jockey’s were new to the track which is different from Turf Paradise in Phoenix. He believes some of the jockeys came from Phoenix for the races.

Rillito is shorter and narrower than the Phoenix track and it takes some getting used to.

The surfaces are different and the turns tighter which may have contributed to an accident on opening day where two horses collided and one died.

“You need a little more time on the track, get used to it,” said 11 year veteran jockey Jesus Osuna. “It’s not a track you can just come and run on.”

Osuna believes doing some time on the track makes it safer for the jockey’s and horses. He was two lengths behind the two horses that collided. When he saw they bumping each other he moved to the outside to protect himself. Part of the issue may have been unfamiliarity with the track.

“You want to bring the horse, get a feel for the track and the ground and everything,” said Osuna.

Riders come from all over these days because purses have tripled making Tucson more attractive to horse owners.

“So we’re having people come from as far away as California, Utah, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma,” said Jaye Wells, the former President of the Rillito Foundation, the non profit which stages the races. “We don’t know them well enough to know that they’ve had a previous injury that they gotten over a 100 per cent, and we just don’t know.”

Even the veterinarians at the track say, not only is being able to thoroughly inspect a horse important, but so is familiarity with the track.

“The horses as far as I’m concerned need to be familiar with the track they’re going to be race on,” said Larry Shamus, a track vet. “So the horses just don’t come off the trail and end up at the starting gate.”

He believes the horses and jockey’s should acclimate to the new venue.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.