Spreading Threads asking help after donation thefts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson-based clothing bank is asking for the community’s help after its clothing bin was broken into, not once, but twice recently.

According to a news release from Spreading Threads Clothing Bank, the first theft took place on Thursday, Feb. 24 at its donation bin at The Exchange Place on West Prince Road.

The thieves reportedly tried multiple times to break the lock before they got in and took all of the recent donations. The thieves then put their own locks on the donation bin.

Michele Wright, the head and cofounder of Spreading Threads, said she didn’t know what specific donations were stolen.

“It’s just the most violating feeling. It’s nice to have our donation bin near our location. The thieves really had to work at breaking into it and for them to put their own locks on it is just unconscionable,” Wright was quoted as saying.

Wright said she had to buy her own bolt cutter and then buy new, heavy duty locks to replace the damaged ones.

After talking to the property manager where the bin stands, she said, she found out that they’d also been having problems with vandalism.

Two days after the first theft, thieves tried to break in again, damaging the bin’s drop door.

“I had to buy additional locks and then I added washers and bolts to try to keep people from cutting the locks,” Wright was quoted as saying. “The day we came in to put in the new locks, we found they had damaged the drop door by attempting to pull stuff out of the bin that way.”

Due to inflation, Spreading Threads had already been seeing fewer donations. The cost of repairing the bin has already taken away from funds that could have been used for clothing, hygiene products, shoes and other supplies for foster kids.

“They are stealing from foster kids! That just makes it that much worse,” Wright was quoted as saying.

Previously, the bin had been broken into and stolen from last fall.

These break-ins have reportedly cost the nonprofit $400. Because of the thefts, Spreading Threads is considering removing the donation bin.

“I honestly don’t know what we are going to do,” Wright was quoted as saying. “If we remove the bin, that really restricts when people can make donations. I think people like the convenience of the drop bin.”

