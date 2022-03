TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County officials confirmed multiple fire departments are responding to a brushfire near the Denn Mine in Bisbee.

A notification has been issued to residents in the area.

Officials say there are no evacuations at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

