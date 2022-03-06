FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temperatures stick around to start the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Another system will brush by to the northeast keeping our temperatures in the mid-60s. A ridge of high pressure will build off the west coast pushing our highs into the 80s by next weekend.

Tonight: Clear with overnight lows in the mid-30s.

Monday: Sunny with highs in the mid-60s,

Tuesday: Sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

Wednesday: Sunny with highs in the low-70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-70s.

Friday: Sunny with highs in the low-60s.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday: Sunny with highs in the low-80s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.