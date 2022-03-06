FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temperatures stick around to start the week
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 3:48 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Another system will brush by to the northeast keeping our temperatures in the mid-60s. A ridge of high pressure will build off the west coast pushing our highs into the 80s by next weekend.
Tonight: Clear with overnight lows in the mid-30s.
Monday: Sunny with highs in the mid-60s,
Tuesday: Sunny with highs in the mid-60s.
Wednesday: Sunny with highs in the low-70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-70s.
Friday: Sunny with highs in the low-60s.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75.
Sunday: Sunny with highs in the low-80s.
