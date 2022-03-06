FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Taking a break from the warmer temps
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cooler temperatures and gusty winds at times to start the week. Temperatures will gradually warm back to typical early March averages by mid week. High pressure will bring a strong warming trend next weekend.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 61. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 35.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 42.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 38.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75.
