FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Taking a break from the warmer temps

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cooler temperatures and gusty winds at times to start the week. Temperatures will gradually warm back to typical early March averages by mid week. High pressure will bring a strong warming trend next weekend.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 61. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 35.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 42.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 38.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

