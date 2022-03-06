Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Taking a break from the warmer temps

Allie Potter March 6 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 8:58 AM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cooler temperatures and gusty winds at times to start the week. Temperatures will gradually warm back to typical early March averages by mid week. High pressure will bring a strong warming trend next weekend.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 61. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 35.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 42.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 38.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona lottery winner indicted on theft, fraud charges
TPD Pedestrian
Tucson Police investigating deadly hit and run
UAPD, TFD respond to fire alarm at McKale Center
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes delays near La Cholla, Orange Grove
Eight goats killed by animal in Sierra Vista

Latest News

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temperatures stick around to start the week
KOLD 5:30 forecast March 6, 2022
KOLD 5:30 forecast March 6, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much cooler with less wind tomorrow
KOLD 10 P.M. FORECAST MARCH 5, 2022
KOLD 10 P.M. FORECAST MARCH 5, 2022