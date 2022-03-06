First Lady Jill Biden visiting Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona and Reno, Nevada to promote the President’s policy priorities, highlighted in his State of the Union address, for Building a Better America. This trip will focus on uniting Americans around issues with bipartisan support, like providing job training and ending cancer as we know it. In addition to rallying support behind the President’s economic and unity agenda, the First Lady, as part of her work with the White House’s Joining Forces Initiative, will travel to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, the home of the 101st Airborne Division, to meet with families of the soldiers deployed to Europe in support of our NATO Allies.

The First Lady will arrive in Tucson Monday night.

On Tuesday, First Lady and the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, will visit the San Xavier Health Center in the San Xavier District of the Tohono O’odham Nation, as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Cancer Moonshot initiative. Their tour will focus on Tohono O’odham Nation’s cancer program and services, including those provided in partnership with the University of Arizona Cancer Center. Then, the First Lady and Secretary Becerra will tour the San Xavier del Bac Mission and attend a traditional dance performance by Tohono O’odham members.

KOLD News 13 will be covering the First Lady’s visit and will bring you updates upon her arrival.

