Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

First Lady Jill Biden visiting Tucson

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:41 AM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona and Reno, Nevada to promote the President’s policy priorities, highlighted in his State of the Union address, for Building a Better America. This trip will focus on uniting Americans around issues with bipartisan support, like providing job training and ending cancer as we know it. In addition to rallying support behind the President’s economic and unity agenda, the First Lady, as part of her work with the White House’s Joining Forces Initiative, will travel to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, the home of the 101st Airborne Division, to meet with families of the soldiers deployed to Europe in support of our NATO Allies.

The First Lady will arrive in Tucson Monday night.

On Tuesday, First Lady and the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, will visit the San Xavier Health Center in the San Xavier District of the Tohono O’odham Nation, as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Cancer Moonshot initiative. Their tour will focus on Tohono O’odham Nation’s cancer program and services, including those provided in partnership with the University of Arizona Cancer Center. Then, the First Lady and Secretary Becerra will tour the San Xavier del Bac Mission and attend a traditional dance performance by Tohono O’odham members.

KOLD News 13 will be covering the First Lady’s visit and will bring you updates upon her arrival.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona lottery winner indicted on theft, fraud charges
TPD Pedestrian
Tucson Police investigating deadly hit and run
UAPD, TFD respond to fire alarm at McKale Center
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes delays near La Cholla, Orange Grove
Eight goats killed by animal in Sierra Vista

Latest News

An elderly lady is assisted while crossing the Irpin river, under a bridge that was destroyed...
Ukraine says Russia steps up shelling of residential areas
Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, the site...
Kamala Harris marks ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary in Selma
Bowman edges Larson in OT to win NASCAR race at Las Vegas
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Officials: 7 killed as tornado tore through central Iowa
The Atlanta Braves pose with the the Commissioner's Trophy during a celebration at Truist Park,...
MLB reacts angrily to locked-out players, season still off