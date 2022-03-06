Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Pedestrian dies days after collision on Tucson’s east side

(3TV/CBS 5)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 3:22 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police confirmed a pedestrian has died days after being hit near the intersection of North Prudence Road and East Speedway Boulevard on Saturday, Feb. 26.

On Saturday, March 5, police were notified that 61-year-old Eugene Reed Logan died from his injuries suffered from the collision.

Interviews conducted at the scene determined that Logan was crossing from south to north in the marked crosswalk on the east side of the intersection. As he was crossing, he was struck by a grey 2015 Ford F-150. Officials say the Ford was attempting to make a left turn from southbound on Prudence to eastbound on Speedway.

Officials say the Ford remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Failure to yield in a crosswalk by the Ford is the major contributing factor in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona lottery winner indicted on theft, fraud charges
TPD Pedestrian
Tucson Police investigating deadly hit and run
UAPD, TFD respond to fire alarm at McKale Center
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes delays near La Cholla, Orange Grove
Eight goats killed by animal in Sierra Vista

Latest News

An elderly lady is assisted while crossing the Irpin river, under a bridge that was destroyed...
Ukraine says Russia steps up shelling of residential areas
Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, the site...
Kamala Harris marks ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary in Selma
Bowman edges Larson in OT to win NASCAR race at Las Vegas
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Officials: 7 killed as tornado tore through central Iowa
The Atlanta Braves pose with the the Commissioner's Trophy during a celebration at Truist Park,...
MLB reacts angrily to locked-out players, season still off