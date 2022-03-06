Pedestrian dies days after collision on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police confirmed a pedestrian has died days after being hit near the intersection of North Prudence Road and East Speedway Boulevard on Saturday, Feb. 26.

On Saturday, March 5, police were notified that 61-year-old Eugene Reed Logan died from his injuries suffered from the collision.

Interviews conducted at the scene determined that Logan was crossing from south to north in the marked crosswalk on the east side of the intersection. As he was crossing, he was struck by a grey 2015 Ford F-150. Officials say the Ford was attempting to make a left turn from southbound on Prudence to eastbound on Speedway.

Officials say the Ford remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Failure to yield in a crosswalk by the Ford is the major contributing factor in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.