Tucson Police investigating deadly hit and run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a deadly hit and run involving a pedestrian. Just after 9:30 p.m., Saturday, officers responded to a report of a hit and run on Prince Road near Oracle. TPD said, they located a man who was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle fled the area prior to police arrival.

Tucson Police say if you have any information, please call 88-CRIME.

