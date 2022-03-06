Advertise
Tucson Police investigating deadly hit and run

TPD Pedestrian
TPD Pedestrian(TPD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:06 AM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a deadly hit and run involving a pedestrian. Just after 9:30 p.m., Saturday, officers responded to a report of a hit and run on Prince Road near Oracle. TPD said, they located a man who was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle fled the area prior to police arrival.

Tucson Police say if you have any information, please call 88-CRIME.

