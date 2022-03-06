Advertise
UAPD, TFD respond to fire alarm at McKale Center

(Tucson Fire Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 6:33 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona Police Department confirmed they and the Tucson Fire Department responded to a fire alarm inside McKale Center on Saturday, March 5.

After checking the building, TFD said there was no fire and determined an HVAC unit shortened, blowing smoke into the arena.

No damage was reported.

Officials say the arena was evacuated for safety.

