Arizona to face ASU or Stanford in second round of Pac-12 tournament

Wildcats ranked No. 2 in country heading into postseason play
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:39 AM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tommy Lloyd has made quite the impact in his first season in Tucson.

The Arizona Wildcats are ranked No. 2 in the country and won the Pac-12 regular-season title.

Now, the Wildcats (28-3) will play in the conference tournament with a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament on the line.

The Wildcats will play either Arizona State or Stanford in Las Vegas Thursday in the second round of the Pac-12 tourney.

Arizona State and Stanford open the tourney with a first-round game at 1 p.m. Wednesday. It will broadcast by the Pac-12 Network and streamed HERE.

The ASU-Stanford winner will then face the Wildcats at 1 p.m. Thursday. That game will also be on the Pac-12 Network and streamed HERE.

Arizona beat ASU twice this season -- 67-56 on Jan. 29 and 91-79 on Feb. 7. The Wildcats crushed Stanford 85-57 on Jan. 20 and 81-69 on March 3.

The Wildcats ended the regular season with an easy 89-61 win over California Saturday to become the first team to win 18 conference games in a season.

Pac-12 Tournament Schedule

First Round

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 8 Arizona State vs. No. 9 Stanford, 1 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Game 2: No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Oregon State, 3:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Game 3: No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 California, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Game 4: No. 6 Washington vs. No. 11 Utah, 9:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Second Round

Thursday, March 10

Game 5: Arizona State-Stanford winner vs. No. 1 Arizona, 1 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Game 6: Oregon-Oregon State winner vs. No. 4 Colorado, 3:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Game 7: Washington State-California winner vs. No. 2 UCLA, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Game 8: Washington-Utah winner vs. No. 3 Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Semifinals

Friday, March 11

Game 9: Arizona State-Stanford--Arizona winner vs. Oregon-Oregon State--Colorado winner, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Game 10: Washington State-California--UCLA winner vs. Washington-Utah--Southern Cal winner, 9:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Championship

Saturday, March 12

Game 11: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. (Fox)

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

