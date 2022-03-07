UPDATE: Silver Alert issued for missing Pima County woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Pima County woman who went missing early Monday, March 7.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Nancy Prentice, 70, was last seen near Tangerine and Thornydale around 7 a.m.

According to Arizona DPS, Prentice suffers from a medical condition that may cause her to be confused and easily lost.

The 5-foot-2, 150-pound Prentice has blonde hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black long sleeve shirt and purple leggings.

Prentice may be driving a blue 2017 Subaru Forester with Arizona license plate AHJ 7500.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

