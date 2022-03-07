Advertise
UPDATE: Silver Alert issued for missing Pima County woman

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Nancy Prentice, 70, was last seen near Tangerine and Thornydale early Monday, March 7.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:47 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Pima County woman who went missing early Monday, March 7.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Nancy Prentice, 70, was last seen near Tangerine and Thornydale around 7 a.m.

According to Arizona DPS, Prentice suffers from a medical condition that may cause her to be confused and easily lost.

The 5-foot-2, 150-pound Prentice has blonde hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black long sleeve shirt and purple leggings.

Prentice may be driving a blue 2017 Subaru Forester with Arizona license plate AHJ 7500.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

