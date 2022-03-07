Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temps and gusty winds

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, MARCH 7, 2022
By Erin Christiansen
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cool temperatures and breezy wind will continue through mid-week. A storm system will swing through Thursday, bringing a slim chance for rain to southeast Arizona. Main concern will be strong gusty wind, blowing dust and fire weather concerns. High pressure then builds over the weekend bringing a quick warm-up to 80 degrees early next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 44.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 34.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

