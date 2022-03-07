Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Joro spiders likely to invade entire east coast

The joro spider, a large spider native to East Asia, is seen in Johns Creek, Ga., on Sunday,...
The joro spider, a large spider native to East Asia, is seen in Johns Creek, Ga., on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.(Alex Sanz | (AP Photo/Alex Sanz)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:15 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Joro Spiders are expected to take up residency along the entire east coast, according to scientists at the University of Georgia.

According to report published by the university, the bright yellow, blue-black and red spiders first arrived in Georgia around 2013 and have since spread across the state and Southeast.

Unlike its relative, the golden silk spider, scientists say Joros are able to withstand colder temperatures, allowing them to likely exist beyond the borders of the Southeast.

According to the report, Joro spiders are found across their native country of Japan, which has a similar climate to the United States.

“Just by looking at that, it looks like the Joros could probably survive throughout most of the Eastern Seaboard here, which is pretty sobering,” Andy Davis with Odum School of Ecology said in the UGA report.

Undergraduate researcher Benjamin Frick said humans play a major factor in Joro spiders living in more regions.

Scientists believe the first Joro spiders were likely stowaways on shipping containers, and they could easily travel on a car or luggage.

The report says Joro spiders are relatively harmless and are more a nuisance than a threat.

“Joros won’t bite unless cornered, and their fangs are often not large enough to break human skin,” the report says.

The spiders typically spin webs around late May or early June, but the large female webs are usually seen around the start of fall.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy W. Larson died at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson.
Tucson prison inmate found dead in cell
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, seven people were in a vehicle that...
UPDATE: Border Patrol chase preceded crash on I-19
Authorities say they found $50,000 worth of pills in a vehicle driven by Nino De Jesus Gonzalez.
Thousands of suspected fentanyl pills seized near Grant Road, I-10
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Arizona
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
Here’s how you can order more free at-home COVID-19 tests

Latest News

In a speech on the anniversary of "Blood Sunday," the vice president vowed to push for federal...
Harris heads to Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine
FILE - A Soviet-era top secret object Duga, an over-the-horizon radar system once used as part...
Reports: Chernobyl off electrical grid, same personnel working there for almost two weeks
President Joe Biden is signing an executive order on government oversight of cryptocurrency...
Biden signing order on cryptocurrency as its use explodes
People help an elderly woman to walk in a street with an apartment building hit by shelling in...
Ukrainians flee besieged cities as conditions worsen
The national average topped $4.17 a gallon on Tuesday, according to auto club AAA, and several...
Q&A: Forecasters say gasoline prices likely to remain high