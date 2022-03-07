Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Pima County drops mask mandate for county buildings

dd
dd(Pima County)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:37 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The County has dropped its requirements for wearing masks and buildings and is planning to resume in-person meetings with the Board of Supervisors, officials announced on Monday, March 7.

According to a news release from the county, masks will now be recommended instead of required beginning March 12.

However, some county health clinics and other facilities can still require masking at the discretion of Pima County’s chief medical officer, as some places have a high volume of immunocompromised people receiving care or services.

At board meetings, the public will not have to wear masks. Social distancing will still be required in the Hearing Room, reducing the room’s capacity by about two-thirds of its 280-person minimum.

Acting County Administrator Jan Lesher said in the news release said she’s relaxing the rules with “cautious optimism,” as COVID cases decrease in the county.

“The County, like everyone else, needs to be vigilant about COVID and not consider the pandemic over,” she was quoted as saying. “We may need to tighten the mitigation strategies again if there is another major spike.”

Another factor in her decision was the 90% vaccination rate among county staff.

“They have led by example, and you can’t ask for much more than that from your workforce,” Lesher was quoted as saying.

Previously, Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen released a public health advisory, which noted the plummeting transmission rates in the county.

In the advisory, Cullen said the community should begin transitioning from a pandemic health crisis to an endemic.

The advisory states that COVID hasn’t gone away, and hospitals are still burdened with COVID patients.

Cullen recommended the following:

  • Getting vaccinated and boosted to lower the risk of being infected, being hospitalized and dying.
  • Staying home when sick with a fever, cough or other COVID symptoms.
  • Getting tested if there are COVID symptoms or an exposure.
  • Wearing a mask that provides the best protection with COVID symptoms, at least 65 years old, or in indoor public places if at risk.

“If you are immunocompromised or at high risk for COVID-19, you should talk to your provider about the best plan for you to protect yourself or to get treatment if you do get COVID,” Cullen was quoted as saying.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police seek driver in deadly hit-and-run crash
First Lady Jill Biden visiting Tucson
Pedestrian dies days after collision on Tucson’s east side
UPDATE: Crews stop progress of fire near Bisbee
Rufino Angulo-Mascareno, 28, is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting near the Tucson...
UPDATE: Suspect wanted in homicide near Tucson International Airport

Latest News

Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of ‘medieval’ tactics
Rescue at Sabino Canyon
Sabino Canyon hiker rescued by authorities
Rescue at Sabino Canyon
Rescue at Sabino Canyon
Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Iowa high school
Arizona breaks average per gallon record
AAA reports Arizona hits record-high average gas price