Southern Arizona woman facing murder for infant’s fatal fentanyl overdose

Erika Wahab is facing charges of second-degree murder and child abuse after her 8-month-old son...
Erika Wahab is facing charges of second-degree murder and child abuse after her 8-month-old son Dominic Aleff died from a fentanyl overdose in January 2020.(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:28 PM MST|Updated: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:00 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A southern Arizona woman is facing charges of second-degree murder and child abuse after her young son died from a fentanyl overdose more than two years ago,.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said Erika Wahab was arrested March 3, one day after being indicted. Wahab is being held in the Pinal County Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

“The fentanyl crisis takes hundreds of lives in Arizona each year,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb. “To have an innocent child become another victim of this epidemic is beyond heartbreaking.”

According to the PCSO, it happened in January 2020 at a home in the Eagle Crest neighborhood. Deputies were called to the house after Wahab’s 8-month-old son Dominic Aleff stopped breathing.

Dominic died at a local hospital and a toxicology report revealed a “very high level” of fentanyl in his system. Cocaine was also detected but that did not contribute to his death, according to the PCSO.

Wahab, 30, allegedly admitted to using fentanyl and cocaine in the house with her boyfriend, who has not been named.

