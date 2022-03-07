Suspect dead after domestic violence call leads to a shooting involving Peoria officers

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A suspect is dead after a shooting involving Peoria police Sunday evening near 91st Avenue and Deer Valley Road. The shooting happened after officers responded to a domestic violence call in the area around 8:30 p.m.

According to Sergeant Brandon Sheffert, the shooting happened after officers responded to a domestic violence call in the area. The suspect took off in a car at a high rate of speed when officers arrived on the scene. Another officer tried to stop the suspect but Sheffert said the suspect kept going. A short time later, officers found the car stopped about a mile and a half away. The situation escalated when police say officers boxed in the suspect’s car. At that point, Sheffert said the suspect made verbal threats to officers saying, “I have a gun I’m going to shoot you, you’re gonna have to kill me.”

At least one officer fired at least one round, according to Sheffert. The suspect died at the scene making this the 11th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County so far in 2022.

“As we’ve seen throughout the country, this job is very dangerous, men and women try to do the best they can, and sometimes they encounter situations like this,” Sheffert said. The officers were wearing body cameras, but the footage hasn’t been released yet. Peoria police say the West Valley Investigative Task Force is handling the investigation, not their own department.

Police say Williams Road is closed in both directions near 96th Avenue and Speckled Gecko Drive. Sheffert says no officers were injured. No further information has been released including the name of the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

