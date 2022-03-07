Teen accused of shooting McDonald’s worker turns himself in, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say a teen boy accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old McDonald’s employee has turned himself in to the police on Monday afternoon. Officers say 16-year-old Christopher Track turned himself in just before noon.

Last Wednesday, Track and Prince Nedd got into a fight at the McDonald’s near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road. Nedd was shot and died on the scene, and Track took off after the shooting. Police believe the two teens knew each other prior to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

The suspect in this case turned himself in today to the #PHXPD just before noon. https://t.co/GiWizCsO39 — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) March 7, 2022

