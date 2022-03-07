Advertise
Teen accused of shooting McDonald’s worker turns himself in, police say

Phoenix police released a second photo of 16-year-old shooting suspect Christopher Track on Friday.(Source: Phoenix Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:58 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say a teen boy accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old McDonald’s employee has turned himself in to the police on Monday afternoon. Officers say 16-year-old Christopher Track turned himself in just before noon.

Last Wednesday, Track and Prince Nedd got into a fight at the McDonald’s near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road. Nedd was shot and died on the scene, and Track took off after the shooting. Police believe the two teens knew each other prior to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

