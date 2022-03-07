Advertise
Thousands of suspected fentanyl pills seized near Grant Road, I-10

Authorities say they found $50,000 worth of pills in a vehicle driven by Nino De Jesus Gonzalez.
Authorities say they found $50,000 worth of pills in a vehicle driven by Nino De Jesus Gonzalez.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:18 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 26-year-old man is facing charges after he was allegedly found with thousands of suspected fentanyl pills last week.

According to a news release, authorities pulled over a vehicle driven by Nino De Jesus Gonzalez and began searching the car.

They reportedly found about 10,000 pills with an estimated street value of $50,000.

Gonzales was booked into the Pima County jail and is facing multiple felonies.

This is an ongoing investigation.

