Thousands of suspected fentanyl pills seized near Grant Road, I-10
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:18 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 26-year-old man is facing charges after he was allegedly found with thousands of suspected fentanyl pills last week.
According to a news release, authorities pulled over a vehicle driven by Nino De Jesus Gonzalez and began searching the car.
They reportedly found about 10,000 pills with an estimated street value of $50,000.
Gonzales was booked into the Pima County jail and is facing multiple felonies.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.