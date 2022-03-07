Thousands of suspected fentanyl pills seized near Grant Road, I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 26-year-old man is facing charges after he was allegedly found with thousands of suspected fentanyl pills last week.

According to a news release, authorities pulled over a vehicle driven by Nino De Jesus Gonzalez and began searching the car.

They reportedly found about 10,000 pills with an estimated street value of $50,000.

Gonzales was booked into the Pima County jail and is facing multiple felonies.

This is an ongoing investigation.

