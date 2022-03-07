Advertise
UPDATE: Suspect wanted in homicide near Tucson International Airport

Rufino Angulo-Mascareno, 28, is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting near the Tucson International Airport on Feb. 11. Authorities said Angulo-Mascareno, who may be in Mexico, killed Gabriel Orduno.(Tucson Airport Authority Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 12:37 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Airport Authority Police Department is investigating a homicide near the Tucson International Airport. The Tucson Police Department is assisting with the investigation.

Authorities have obtained an arrest warrant for Rufino Angulo-Mascareno, 28, with a $5 million bond. Detectives believe he is currently in Mexico, and consider him armed and dangerous.

On Friday February 11, TAAPD received a call of about a body in the desert area just west of South Country Club Road and East Old Vail Road. Officers from TAAPD and the City of TPD responded to the scene, as well as members of the City of Tucson Fire Department. Officers observed a deceased adult male. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Gabriel Orduno. Next of kin have been notified.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to please call 911 or call 88-CRIME (520-882- 7463). By calling 88-CRIME, individuals can remain anonymous.

