AAA reports Arizona hits record-high average gas price

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gas prices are soaring nationwide and the pain at the pump is being felt in Southern Arizona.

Arizona broke its record Monday with the average price of gas surpassing $4.12 per gallon, according to AAA. The spike is putting a pinch on Uber and food delivery drivers.

“It takes away from our daily profit. A lot of these drivers are doing it full time,” said Alya Baker, who works for DoorDash, UberEats and Grubhub.

Her pay scale isn’t adjusted for the changing cost of gas which means she’s absorbing the spike at the pump.

“DoorDash base pay is $2.50. They barely pay anything for mileage it’s a couple of cents. An idea of an order, well we will get something 12 miles away and the pay is $3.75,” she said.

She said drivers could profit around $200 a day but with rising costs might make about half of that. It’s leaving some delivery and rideshare drivers to question whether they’ll continue driving.

“They can’t afford to get a new car that’s better on mileage or electric or anything like that,” she said. “It takes away from the daily profit which impedes their ability to pay their bills or get groceries for their family.”

It’s a struggle she wants customers to understand.

“These people are people like them who are going out, running around and doing their grocery shopping for them and picking up their order. They’re human as well,” she said.

The average price of regular gas was $3 per gallon at this same time last year, according to AAA.

