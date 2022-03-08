Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

AAA reports Arizona hits record-high average gas price

Arizona breaks average per gallon record
Arizona breaks average per gallon record(KOLD News 13)
By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gas prices are soaring nationwide and the pain at the pump is being felt in Southern Arizona.

Arizona broke its record Monday with the average price of gas surpassing $4.12 per gallon, according to AAA. The spike is putting a pinch on Uber and food delivery drivers.

“It takes away from our daily profit. A lot of these drivers are doing it full time,” said Alya Baker, who works for DoorDash, UberEats and Grubhub.

Her pay scale isn’t adjusted for the changing cost of gas which means she’s absorbing the spike at the pump.

“DoorDash base pay is $2.50. They barely pay anything for mileage it’s a couple of cents. An idea of an order, well we will get something 12 miles away and the pay is $3.75,” she said.

She said drivers could profit around $200 a day but with rising costs might make about half of that. It’s leaving some delivery and rideshare drivers to question whether they’ll continue driving.

“They can’t afford to get a new car that’s better on mileage or electric or anything like that,” she said. “It takes away from the daily profit which impedes their ability to pay their bills or get groceries for their family.”

It’s a struggle she wants customers to understand.

“These people are people like them who are going out, running around and doing their grocery shopping for them and picking up their order. They’re human as well,” she said.

The average price of regular gas was $3 per gallon at this same time last year, according to AAA.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police seek driver in deadly hit-and-run crash
First Lady Jill Biden visiting Tucson
Pedestrian dies days after collision on Tucson’s east side
UPDATE: Crews stop progress of fire near Bisbee
Rufino Angulo-Mascareno, 28, is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting near the Tucson...
UPDATE: Suspect wanted in homicide near Tucson International Airport

Latest News

Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of ‘medieval’ tactics
Rescue at Sabino Canyon
Sabino Canyon hiker rescued by authorities
Rescue at Sabino Canyon
Rescue at Sabino Canyon
Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Iowa high school