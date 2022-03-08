Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Concussions may increase risk of mental health issues in kids, study finds

By MANDY GAITHER
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:58 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Concussions may lead to a higher risk of kids developing mental health problems, a new study finds.

“Some of the primary symptoms after a concussion can include things like changes in mood, anxious thoughts, changes in behavior, irritability, that sort of thing,” Kelly McNally, co-director of the Complex Concussion Clinic at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, said.

The Canadian study published in JAMA Network Open examined records of kids between the ages of 5 and 18 who had a concussion or orthopedic injury over a 10-year period between 2010 and 2020.

None of the children had a mental health diagnosis before getting hurt, but researchers found that concussed youth had a 40% increased risk of developing a mental health issue compared with children the same age and sex with an orthopedic injury.

Children who had a concussion also had an increased risk of self-harming and undergoing psychiatric hospitalization compared to those with an orthopedic injury.

McNally says parents should be aware.

”I think a primary thing for parents to do is just to keep that conversation rolling with their children, so if they have had an injury ask them how they’re feeling. How are they doing emotionally? How are they coping?” she said.

If there are any red flags such as mood changes, being withdrawn or your child is not enjoying activities they once did, parents should seek help.

”We don’t want parents to be afraid for their children to play sports, but it does provide information to parents to help empower them to get the right help for their children if they are seeing mental health symptoms after something like a concussion,” McNally said.

She says it is important to seek care early if there are any concerns about mental health problems so that issues can be treated more easily and quicker.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy W. Larson died at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson.
Tucson prison inmate found dead in cell
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, seven people were in a vehicle that...
UPDATE: Border Patrol chase preceded crash on I-19
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Arizona
Authorities say they found $50,000 worth of pills in a vehicle driven by Nino De Jesus Gonzalez.
Thousands of suspected fentanyl pills seized near Grant Road, I-10
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
Here’s how you can order more free at-home COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives for a weekly policy luncheon, at the...
United House OKs $13.6B for Ukraine in huge spending bill
An injured pregnant woman walks downstairs in the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in...
Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt
Vulnerable man missing from Tucson home
Tucson public transportation has game plan amid high gas prices
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
House approves ban on Russian oil to US, bolstering Biden
Agustin Rios Galaviz was last seen on Wednesday morning.
74-year-old man missing from Tucson home