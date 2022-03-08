Advertise
Crash causes delays on I-10 eastbound near Palo Verde Road

A box truck crashed on I-10 eastbound near Palo Verde Road and spilled debris onto at least one...
A box truck crashed on I-10 eastbound near Palo Verde Road and spilled debris onto at least one lane Tuesday, March 8.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:26 AM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A crash blocked one eastbound lane of Interstate 10 near Palo Verde Road on Tuesday morning, March 8.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

DPS said a box truck crashed after leaving the roadway, spilling debris into at least one traffic lane.

No additional information was immediately available.

