Crash causes delays on I-10 eastbound near Palo Verde Road
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:26 AM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A crash blocked one eastbound lane of Interstate 10 near Palo Verde Road on Tuesday morning, March 8.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.
DPS said a box truck crashed after leaving the roadway, spilling debris into at least one traffic lane.
No additional information was immediately available.
