FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wind picks up ahead of a rain

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, MARCH 8, 2022
By Erin Christiansen
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:43 AM MST|Updated: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:37 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A passing system will bring gusty wind, cool air and a chance for rain Thursday through Friday. The wind will be the main concern with blowing dust likely again in Cochise County. Fire weather headlines may be posted as we get closer. Rain chance/timing is unclear. Best chance for Tucson looks to be late Thursday night into Friday morning.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. South southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 42. West wind 7 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph becoming southwest 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Thursday Night: A chance of rain showers before 2am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 37.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

