Sabino Canyon hiker rescued by authorities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection rescued a hiker suffering from heat stroke in Sabino Canyon on Friday, March 4.

According to a news release, Pima County search and rescue reached out to the U.S. Border Patrol’s Arizona Air Coordination Center, asking for a helicopter to help a heat stroke victim about 2.5 miles along the Seven Falls trail.

Border Patrol agents arrived at the scene shortly before 1:30 p.m. They found the patient and the search and rescue team, agents said, but they couldn’t find a suitable place to land their helicopter due to the area’s steep. rugged terrain.

Agents then used a rescue specialist and used a hoist to extract the patient and specialist.

An emergency medical technician on the helicopter assessed the 25-year-old man who was rescued, before he was taken to a nearby rescue team from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

Tucson Air Branch Director of Air Operations Michael Montgomery said in a news release that, when someone is in trouble, their citizenship, nationality or immigration status is a “non-issue” for rescue teams.

“The same tools used for border security are immediately directed to the person in need whether they are atop in inaccessible peak in the Baboquivari Mountains or elsewhere,” Montgomery was quoted as saying.

