Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Silver Alert canceled for missing Navajo County man

Roy Kenneth Douros is described as white, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 158 pounds with brown eyes...
Roy Kenneth Douros(Navajo County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:50 AM MST|Updated: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:14 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have canceled a Silver Alert Tuesday, March 8, for a missing Navajo County man.

85-year-old Roy Kenneth Douros of Lakeside, who had been missing since Monday, March 7, was safely located, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

No additional information about his condition was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy W. Larson died at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson.
Tucson prison inmate found dead in cell
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, seven people were in a vehicle that...
UPDATE: Border Patrol chase preceded crash on I-19
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Arizona
Authorities say they found $50,000 worth of pills in a vehicle driven by Nino De Jesus Gonzalez.
Thousands of suspected fentanyl pills seized near Grant Road, I-10
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
Here’s how you can order more free at-home COVID-19 tests

Latest News

ZZ Top brings its Raw Whisky Tour to central Nebraska with a stop in Grand Island on June 22,...
ZZ Top plans Tucson concert ahead of album release
A team at the University of Arizona has created a new navigational tool for those who are...
Tattoos and car sensors inspire UArizona team’s new navigational tool for the visually impaired
Tucson Folk Festival
Tucson Folk Festival features 125 live performances over three days
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
Marana Founders' Day 2022
Marana celebrates Founders’ Day March 19