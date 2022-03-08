Silver Alert canceled for missing Navajo County man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have canceled a Silver Alert Tuesday, March 8, for a missing Navajo County man.

85-year-old Roy Kenneth Douros of Lakeside, who had been missing since Monday, March 7, was safely located, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

No additional information about his condition was immediately available.

